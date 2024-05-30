Russia not invited to Normandy landings anniversary celebrations on June 6: Elysee Palace

World News
2024-05-30 | 15:24
High views
Russia not invited to Normandy landings anniversary celebrations on June 6: Elysee Palace
Russia not invited to Normandy landings anniversary celebrations on June 6: Elysee Palace

The Elysee Palace announced on Thursday that Russia has not been invited to attend the 80th anniversary celebrations of the Normandy landings on June 6, due to its "aggressive war" against Ukraine.

The French presidency stated, "There will be no Russian delegation. The conditions were not met in light of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine, which has escalated in recent weeks."

AFP 
 

World News

Russia

Normandy

Elysee Palace

France

