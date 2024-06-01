News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts as disaster agency warns of possible floods
World News
2024-06-01 | 02:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts as disaster agency warns of possible floods
A volcano in Indonesia's eastern island of Halmahera erupted on Saturday spewing a five-km (3-mile) high ash cloud, the country's volcanology agency (PVMBG) said, while its disaster agency warned of potential flash floods and cold lava flow.
The eruption of Mount Ibu at 11:03 am (0203 GMT) follows a series of eruptions in May, after authorities noticed an uptick of volcanic activity starting in April, leading to the evacuation of seven nearby villages.
"The ash column is grey with thick intensity and leaning towards the southwest," the agency said, adding that residents and tourists should maintain a distance of at least 7 km from the active crater.
Footage shared by the agency showed the volcano spewing ash that grew thicker and eventually dispersed.
Indonesia's disaster management agency BNPB told local authorities to anticipate secondary disasters such as flash floods and cold lava flow.
Analysis by the nation's meteorology agency shows the region has the potential for moderate to heavy rain, although it did not say when.
"If there is a buildup of material left over from the eruption, it should be cleaned up immediately because it is dangerous. If there is heavy rain, flash floods could occur, cause damage and many fatalities," Suharyanto, the BNPB chief, had said in a statement on Friday.
The volcano has been on PVMBG's highest alert level since May 16.
Mount Ibu's recent activity follows a series of eruptions of other volcanoes in Indonesia, which sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and has 127 active volcanoes.
Flash floods and cold lava flow from Mount Marapi, one of the most active volcanoes in West Sumatra province, covered several nearby districts following torrential rain on May 11, killing at least 67 people with 20 people still missing.
Reuters
World News
Indonesia
Mount Ibu
Disaster
Floods
Volcano
Halmahera
Next
India votes in final phase of elections as Modi and Rahul Gandhi eye victory
US Defense Secretary: US 'can only be safe if Asia is safe'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-28
Volcano erupts in Mount Ibu island of Eastern Indonesia
World News
2024-04-28
Volcano erupts in Mount Ibu island of Eastern Indonesia
0
World News
2024-05-04
Floods in Indonesia's Sulawesi kill 14
World News
2024-05-04
Floods in Indonesia's Sulawesi kill 14
0
World News
2024-04-30
Indonesia's Ruang volcano erupts, more than 12,000 people evacuated
World News
2024-04-30
Indonesia's Ruang volcano erupts, more than 12,000 people evacuated
0
World News
2024-03-11
Floods, landslides kill 26 in Indonesia
World News
2024-03-11
Floods, landslides kill 26 in Indonesia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:29
US says it could act against China firms, banks over Russian war support
World News
05:29
US says it could act against China firms, banks over Russian war support
0
World News
04:05
Indonesia's president-elect: Indonesia willing to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza
World News
04:05
Indonesia's president-elect: Indonesia willing to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza
0
World News
03:51
Russia launched 53 missiles and 47 drones toward Ukraine overnight
World News
03:51
Russia launched 53 missiles and 47 drones toward Ukraine overnight
0
World News
03:24
India votes in final phase of elections as Modi and Rahul Gandhi eye victory
World News
03:24
India votes in final phase of elections as Modi and Rahul Gandhi eye victory
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-07
On LBCI: MP Ghazi Zaiter reiterates commitment to confrontation with 'Israeli enemy'
Lebanon News
2024-02-07
On LBCI: MP Ghazi Zaiter reiterates commitment to confrontation with 'Israeli enemy'
0
World News
03:24
India votes in final phase of elections as Modi and Rahul Gandhi eye victory
World News
03:24
India votes in final phase of elections as Modi and Rahul Gandhi eye victory
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Israel confirms rocket launches from Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Israel confirms rocket launches from Rafah
0
World News
2023-12-24
Security hiked at Cologne Cathedral in Germany for Christmas amid attack threat
World News
2023-12-24
Security hiked at Cologne Cathedral in Germany for Christmas amid attack threat
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
11:45
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: This is an existential battle, crucial for both Palestine and Lebanon's future
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Security concerns: Lebanon enhances mobile line verification to curb illegal Syrian migration
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel
4
Lebanon News
08:31
Paramedic killed by an Israeli strike in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:31
Paramedic killed by an Israeli strike in South Lebanon
5
Middle East News
07:24
Houthis launch missile attack on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Red Sea
Middle East News
07:24
Houthis launch missile attack on US aircraft carrier Eisenhower in Red Sea
6
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli drone targets an ambulance belonging to the Islamic Health Organization in Naqoura
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli drone targets an ambulance belonging to the Islamic Health Organization in Naqoura
7
World News
08:14
France cancels participation of Israeli companies in a defense exhibition
World News
08:14
France cancels participation of Israeli companies in a defense exhibition
8
Middle East News
10:32
US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions related to Iran
Middle East News
10:32
US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions related to Iran
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More