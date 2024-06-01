Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister meets with delegates from Oman and Qatar

2024-06-01 | 06:58
Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister meets with delegates from Oman and Qatar
Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister meets with delegates from Oman and Qatar

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated on Saturday that Deputy Foreign Minister Deng Li met with delegates from the Omani and Qatari Foreign Ministries.

Statements from the Chinese Foreign Ministry indicated that Oman and Qatar expressed their willingness to work with China to enhance security and stability in the region.

The statements also mentioned that China discussed the Palestinian issue with both countries.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

China

Oman

Qatar

Delegate

Deng Li

