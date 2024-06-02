China and UAE express readiness to exchange defense and security expertise

2024-06-02 | 03:34



The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Sunday that China and the UAE have affirmed their readiness to exchange expertise in defense and security with the aim of developing the capabilities of military personnel and security institutions in both countries.

China mentioned that both sides value their defense, military, and security cooperation and coordination, as well as increasing the exchange of visits between their armed forces, along with mutual participation in training, exhibitions, and official activities.

This came in a joint declaration following a bilateral meeting between UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday.

Reuters

