News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia warns US against 'fatal consequences' in Ukraine
World News
2024-06-03 | 05:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russia warns US against 'fatal consequences' in Ukraine
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday the United States could face "fatal consequences" if it ignored Moscow's warnings not to let Ukraine use weapons provided by Washington to strike targets inside Russia.
Ryabkov was commenting on President Joe Biden's decision last week to approve the use of US-supplied weapons to hit targets inside Russia that were involved in attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
"I would like to warn American leaders against miscalculations that could have fatal consequences. For unknown reasons, they underestimate the seriousness of the rebuff they may receive," state news agency RIA quoted Ryabkov as saying.
He referred to comments last week by President Vladimir Putin, who said NATO countries were playing with fire and risking a deeper global conflict - one of a series of warnings from Moscow about the risk of a serious escalation.
"I urge these figures (in the US) ... to spend some of their time, which they apparently spend on some kind of video games, judging by the lightness of their approach, on studying what was said in detail by Putin," Ryabkov said.
Putin had delivered "a very significant warning, and it must be taken with the utmost seriousness”, he added.
Putin said the West would be directly involved in any use of its weapons by Ukraine to strike deep inside Russia because such attacks would require its satellite, intelligence, and military help.
Russian news agencies quoted Ryabkov as saying that attempts by Kyiv to attack Russian early-warning radar systems would be thwarted, and Moscow may respond asymmetrically to such steps.
A Kyiv intelligence source said last week that a Ukrainian drone had targeted a long-range radar deep inside Russia that is part of Russia's early-warning system to detect whether it is under nuclear attack.
Reuters
World News
Russia
United States
Ukraine
War
Sergei Ryabkov
Kyiv
Sergei Ryabkov
Next
Chinese Foreign Ministry: We will continue fruitful cooperation with Russia
Kremlin: OPEC+ agreements are the result of a consensus
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-01
Russia launched 53 missiles and 47 drones toward Ukraine overnight
World News
2024-06-01
Russia launched 53 missiles and 47 drones toward Ukraine overnight
0
World News
2024-05-31
Ukraine military: Russian missile attack on Kyiv sparks fire
World News
2024-05-31
Ukraine military: Russian missile attack on Kyiv sparks fire
0
World News
2024-05-20
Kyiv: Ukraine controls 60% of Kharkiv border town after Russian raids
World News
2024-05-20
Kyiv: Ukraine controls 60% of Kharkiv border town after Russian raids
0
World News
2024-05-01
The US imposes sanctions on companies in Russia, China over Ukraine war
World News
2024-05-01
The US imposes sanctions on companies in Russia, China over Ukraine war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:26
Israel: Molotov cocktail thrown at our embassy in Romania without causing damage
World News
08:26
Israel: Molotov cocktail thrown at our embassy in Romania without causing damage
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:33
UN experts urge all countries to recognize Palestinian statehood
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:33
UN experts urge all countries to recognize Palestinian statehood
0
World News
06:09
Chinese Foreign Ministry: We will continue fruitful cooperation with Russia
World News
06:09
Chinese Foreign Ministry: We will continue fruitful cooperation with Russia
0
World News
05:49
Kremlin: OPEC+ agreements are the result of a consensus
World News
05:49
Kremlin: OPEC+ agreements are the result of a consensus
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:59
Zelenskyy to participate in 50th G7 Summit in Italy
World News
04:59
Zelenskyy to participate in 50th G7 Summit in Italy
0
World News
2024-05-15
Ireland to acknowledge Palestinian state by end May: FM says
World News
2024-05-15
Ireland to acknowledge Palestinian state by end May: FM says
0
World News
2024-05-19
Here are some reactions to the crash of Iran's president's helicopter: Reuters
World News
2024-05-19
Here are some reactions to the crash of Iran's president's helicopter: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Democratic Gathering to Propose Presidential Election Initiative Amid Political Stalemate
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Democratic Gathering to Propose Presidential Election Initiative Amid Political Stalemate
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:55
Israel targets a car in Wadi Abu al-Aswad in the coastal plain area north of Tyre, Qasimiyeh River
Lebanon News
05:55
Israel targets a car in Wadi Abu al-Aswad in the coastal plain area north of Tyre, Qasimiyeh River
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza
3
Middle East News
00:09
Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo
Middle East News
00:09
Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Democratic Gathering to Propose Presidential Election Initiative Amid Political Stalemate
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Democratic Gathering to Propose Presidential Election Initiative Amid Political Stalemate
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:55
Shoukry: Egypt is clear in its rejection of Israeli presence at Rafah crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:55
Shoukry: Egypt is clear in its rejection of Israeli presence at Rafah crossing
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15
Blinken speaks with Gantz and Gallant about ceasefire plan in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:15
Blinken speaks with Gantz and Gallant about ceasefire plan in Gaza
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19
Israeli assault claims over 36,000 Palestinian lives since Gaza war started
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:19
Israeli assault claims over 36,000 Palestinian lives since Gaza war started
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More