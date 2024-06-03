G7 leaders 'fully endorse' President Joe Biden's Gaza peace plan

2024-06-03 | 15:18
G7 leaders 'fully endorse' President Joe Biden's Gaza peace plan

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies "fully endorse and will stand behind the comprehensive" ceasefire and hostage release deal for the Gaza war outlined by US President Joe Biden and call on Hamas to accept it, a statement said on Monday.

The deal "would lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, a significant and sustained increase in humanitarian assistance for distribution throughout Gaza, and an enduring end to the crisis, with Israel's security interests and Gazan civilian safety assured," the statement said.

Reuters
 

