12 killed due to floods in South Africa

At least 12 people were killed due to floods caused by heavy rains on the eastern coast of South Africa, authorities announced on Monday.



A spokesperson for the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in the Eastern Cape province told AFP that "the death toll is currently seven people" within this municipality where the floods were concentrated.



He indicated that more than 2,000 people were evacuated from Nelson Mandela Bay, especially from temporary homes in poor neighborhoods, while authorities issued an appeal for donations of clothing, food, and blankets.



Near the coastal city of Durban in the KwaZulu-Natal province, the local government reported that "five people unfortunately perished (within the jurisdiction of) the Ethekwini Metro which was the most affected, while dozens are receiving treatment for their injuries in healthcare facilities."



AFP