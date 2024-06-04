Israel, US sign agreement for more F-35 fighter jets

2024-06-04 | 12:13
Israel, US sign agreement for more F-35 fighter jets
Israel, US sign agreement for more F-35 fighter jets

Israel has signed an agreement with the United States to acquire a third squadron of Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter jets, the Israeli defense ministry said on Tuesday, in a $3 billion deal that will bring the number of F-35s in Israel’s air force to 75.

The ministry said its mission to the United States had officially signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for the 25 fighters, which will start to be delivered from 2028 at a rate of three to five aircraft per year.

Reuters
 

