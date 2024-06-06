News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN condemns public flogging punishments carried out by Taliban in Afghanistan
World News
2024-06-06 | 00:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN condemns public flogging punishments carried out by Taliban in Afghanistan
The United Nations on Wednesday condemned the public and collective flogging of dozens of people in Afghanistan, urging the Taliban authorities to stop this practice.
The UN mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported that about 63 people were publicly flogged in the northern province of Sar-e Pol on Tuesday.
In a statement published on the 'X' platform, the mission said, "UNAMA reiterates its condemnation of corporal punishment and calls for respect for international human rights obligations."
AFP
World News
Taliban
Afghanistan
Punishment
UNAMA
United Nations
Human Rights
Violations
Next
Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following Ukrainian drone attack
Putin: Russia has no "imperial ambitions" and does not plan to attack NATO
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-12
Taliban: Death toll from floods in northern Afghanistan rises to 315
World News
2024-05-12
Taliban: Death toll from floods in northern Afghanistan rises to 315
0
World News
2024-04-29
US finds five Israeli units responsible for 'serious' human rights violations before Gaza conflict
World News
2024-04-29
US finds five Israeli units responsible for 'serious' human rights violations before Gaza conflict
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22
Blinken: US' investigating alleged Israeli human rights violations in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-22
Blinken: US' investigating alleged Israeli human rights violations in Gaza
0
World News
2024-03-18
UN condemns the scale of human rights violations in Iran
World News
2024-03-18
UN condemns the scale of human rights violations in Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:00
Sudan's RSF kills at least 100 in attack on village
World News
05:00
Sudan's RSF kills at least 100 in attack on village
0
World News
03:40
Scholz vows to toughen up German deportation rules after attacks
World News
03:40
Scholz vows to toughen up German deportation rules after attacks
0
World News
03:35
Brazil calls on Maduro to allow presence of international observers for presidential elections
World News
03:35
Brazil calls on Maduro to allow presence of international observers for presidential elections
0
World News
03:25
Russia: OPEC+ agreement achieves balance in energy markets
World News
03:25
Russia: OPEC+ agreement achieves balance in energy markets
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-20
Bou Habib demands full refugee data by end of the month from UNHCR
Lebanon News
2024-05-20
Bou Habib demands full refugee data by end of the month from UNHCR
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20
Gallant tells Sullivan: Israel intends to broaden Rafah sweep
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-20
Gallant tells Sullivan: Israel intends to broaden Rafah sweep
0
World News
2024-05-20
Philippines urges China to allow scrutiny of disputed shoal
World News
2024-05-20
Philippines urges China to allow scrutiny of disputed shoal
0
World News
2024-05-18
Pakistan summons Kyrgyz envoy after violence
World News
2024-05-18
Pakistan summons Kyrgyz envoy after violence
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:58
Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks
Lebanon News
08:58
Hezbollah's guided missile destroys Iron Dome in Ramot Naftali barracks
2
Lebanon News
07:40
State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports
Lebanon News
07:40
State Security arrests brother of US Embassy shooter: NNA reports
3
Lebanon News
13:51
Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security
Lebanon News
13:51
Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security
4
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
Lebanon News
11:44
Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting
5
Lebanon News
08:05
Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting
Lebanon News
08:05
Intelligence Directorate arrests Sheikh for suspected involvement in US Embassy shooting
6
Lebanon News
09:22
Israeli attacks ignite large fires in Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras
Lebanon News
09:22
Israeli attacks ignite large fires in Aitaroun, Maroun El Ras
7
Lebanon News
14:28
LBCI sources: Intelligence Directorate detains 14 suspects following attack on US Embassy
Lebanon News
14:28
LBCI sources: Intelligence Directorate detains 14 suspects following attack on US Embassy
8
Lebanon News
14:43
US State Department to Al Arabiya: Israel prefers diplomacy, prepared for military solution in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:43
US State Department to Al Arabiya: Israel prefers diplomacy, prepared for military solution in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More