UN condemns public flogging punishments carried out by Taliban in Afghanistan

The United Nations on Wednesday condemned the public and collective flogging of dozens of people in Afghanistan, urging the Taliban authorities to stop this practice.



The UN mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) reported that about 63 people were publicly flogged in the northern province of Sar-e Pol on Tuesday.



In a statement published on the 'X' platform, the mission said, "UNAMA reiterates its condemnation of corporal punishment and calls for respect for international human rights obligations."



AFP