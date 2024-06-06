NATO: Allies must ensure continuity of military support for Ukraine

2024-06-06 | 06:04
NATO: Allies must ensure continuity of military support for Ukraine
NATO: Allies must ensure continuity of military support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Western allies must ensure that gaps in military support to Ukraine do not recur.

During a visit to Finland, Stoltenberg mentioned that Ukraine needs NATO member states to have the ability for "predictability and accountability" regarding military support.

He added in a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, "Over the past months, we have seen some gaps and some delays in providing military support to Ukraine."

He said, "We must ensure this does not happen again."

Reuters

