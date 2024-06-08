Slovakia kicks off voting in marathon EU elections

2024-06-08
Slovakia kicks off voting in marathon EU elections
Slovakia kicks off voting in marathon EU elections

Slovakia on Saturday kicked off the final two days of voting in EU-wide elections, under the shadow of last month's shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The May 15 assassination attempt on Slovakia's populist premier rocked his nation of 5.4 million and spread shockwaves across the European Union.

Slovaks will elect 15 representatives to the EU.

AFP
 

World News

Slovakia

EU

Elections

Robert Fico

Ukrainian strikes on Russian-controlled areas kill 26 people
Apollo 8 astronaut William Anders dies in plane crash
