Slovakia kicks off voting in marathon EU elections
World News
2024-06-08 | 01:39
Slovakia kicks off voting in marathon EU elections
Slovakia on Saturday kicked off the final two days of voting in EU-wide elections, under the shadow of last month's shooting of Prime Minister Robert Fico.
The May 15 assassination attempt on Slovakia's populist premier rocked his nation of 5.4 million and spread shockwaves across the European Union.
Slovaks will elect 15 representatives to the EU.
AFP
World News
Slovakia
EU
Elections
Robert Fico
