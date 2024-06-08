News
Ukraine downs nine out of 13 Russian drones over four regions
World News
2024-06-08 | 02:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine downs nine out of 13 Russian drones over four regions
Ukrainian air defence and mobile drone hunters groups shot down nine out of 13 Russian drones over four regions of the country, the air force said on Saturday.
The Iranian-made Shahed drones were downed over the central Poltava region, southeastern Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, and the Kharkiv region in the northeast, the statement said.
One X-59 Russian missile launched from Russia's Kursk region was also downed.
Serhiy Lysak, Dnipropetrovsk regional governor, said the overnight drone attack damaged commercial and residential buildings and also a power line. Details of the damage in other regions were not immediately clear.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Drone
Russia
Air Force
