Macron says far-right opponents 'ambiguous' on Russia, want to 'leave NATO'

The far-right National Rally (RN) challenging Emmanuel Macron's centrists in snap French elections is "ambiguous" about Russia and aims to "leave NATO", the president charged Wednesday.



Macron also attacked the "far-left" France Unbowed (LFI) party, saying it had "impossible views both towards Ukraine and towards the Middle East" -- where allies have criticized its response to Palestinian militant group Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel.



AFP