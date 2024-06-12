Macron says far-right opponents 'ambiguous' on Russia, want to 'leave NATO'

2024-06-12 | 06:27
Macron says far-right opponents &#39;ambiguous&#39; on Russia, want to &#39;leave NATO&#39;
Macron says far-right opponents 'ambiguous' on Russia, want to 'leave NATO'

The far-right National Rally (RN) challenging Emmanuel Macron's centrists in snap French elections is "ambiguous" about Russia and aims to "leave NATO", the president charged Wednesday.

Macron also attacked the "far-left" France Unbowed (LFI) party, saying it had "impossible views both towards Ukraine and towards the Middle East" -- where allies have criticized its response to Palestinian militant group Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel.

AFP

World News

Emmanuel Macron

France

Russia

NATO

