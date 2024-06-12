Zelensky reports discussing peace summit preparations with Saudi crown prince

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that he discussed preparations for a peace summit in Switzerland with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on an unannounced visit to the country.



Zelensky posted on social media that he held an "energetic meeting" with the Saudi leader, adding: "We also discussed the inaugural Global Peace Summit preparations, its expected outcomes, and their possible implementation, as well as ways to bring true peace for Ukraine closer."



AFP