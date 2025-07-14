Ukraine will get 'massive numbers' of weapons under NATO-US deal: Rutte

14-07-2025 | 11:45
Ukraine will get 'massive numbers' of weapons under NATO-US deal: Rutte

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said Monday that Ukraine will get a huge supply of weapons to boost its war effort against Russia under a new arms supply deal struck with the United States.

"It will mean that Ukraine gets its hands on really massive numbers of military equipment, both for air defense, but also missiles, ammunition," he told reporters at a White House meeting with President Donald Trump.

Trump said the supply amounted to "billions of dollars" worth of munitions and weapons, including Patriot anti-missile systems.


AFP
 

