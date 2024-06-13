News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France's President Macron says citizen held in Iran released
World News
2024-06-13 | 00:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
France's President Macron says citizen held in Iran released
President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that Louis Arnaud, one of four French citizens held in Iran since 2022 and who had been sentenced to five years in prison in November, has been released.
"Louis Arnaud is free. He will be in France tomorrow after a long incarceration in Iran," Macron said on X, thanking Oman in particular for its role in obtaining his release.
The release is rare positive news about France and Iran.
Bilateral relations has deteriorated in recent months with Tehran holding four French citizens in what Paris has said are arbitrary arrests equivalent to state hostage taking.
France is also increasingly concerned by Iran's regional activities and the advance of its nuclear programme.
Arnaud, who had been held since September 2022 after travelling in the country, was sentenced to five years in prison in November on security charges. He was held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
"This evening, I also think of Cecile, Jacques and Olivier. I am calling on Iran to liberate them without delay," Macron said.
Reuters
World News
France
Emmanuel Macron
Louis Arnaud
Iran
Next
Chinese Premier Li Qiang says differences with New Zealand 'should not become a chasm'
Argentine President Milei's reform package clears key Senate vote
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-20
France offers its condolences to Iran over Raisi's death
Middle East News
2024-05-20
France offers its condolences to Iran over Raisi's death
0
World News
2024-04-19
France calls for de-escalation after reports of Israeli attack on Iran
World News
2024-04-19
France calls for de-escalation after reports of Israeli attack on Iran
0
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Iranian Foreign Ministry summons the ambassadors of Britain, France, and Germany
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Iranian Foreign Ministry summons the ambassadors of Britain, France, and Germany
0
Middle East News
2024-04-12
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
Middle East News
2024-04-12
France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:01
Study documents high emissions resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine
World News
02:01
Study documents high emissions resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine
0
World News
01:44
Chinese Premier Li Qiang says differences with New Zealand 'should not become a chasm'
World News
01:44
Chinese Premier Li Qiang says differences with New Zealand 'should not become a chasm'
0
World News
00:32
Argentine President Milei's reform package clears key Senate vote
World News
00:32
Argentine President Milei's reform package clears key Senate vote
0
World News
00:20
Houthis report targeting Greek-owned ship damaged in Red Sea
World News
00:20
Houthis report targeting Greek-owned ship damaged in Red Sea
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-25
Lebanon's debt crisis: A race against time for Eurobond resolution
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-25
Lebanon's debt crisis: A race against time for Eurobond resolution
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37
Hamas denies presenting new ideas for Gaza truce deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:37
Hamas denies presenting new ideas for Gaza truce deal
0
Sports News
10:21
Basketball legend Jerry West, inspiration for NBA logo, dead at 86
Sports News
10:21
Basketball legend Jerry West, inspiration for NBA logo, dead at 86
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23
Student Protests: Shaping US Political Landscape
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23
Student Protests: Shaping US Political Landscape
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
2
Lebanon News
07:55
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
Lebanon News
07:55
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
3
Lebanon News
04:49
Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing
Lebanon News
04:49
Hezbollah targets Israeli bases after leader's killing
4
Lebanon News
13:45
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
Lebanon News
13:45
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
5
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:03
Israeli army says it bombed launch sites in southern Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War
7
Lebanon News
09:38
Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says
Lebanon News
09:38
Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says
8
Lebanon News
15:05
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
Lebanon News
15:05
Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More