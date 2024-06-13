News
Biden, Zelenskyy sign landmark US-Ukraine security deal
World News
2024-06-13 | 15:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Biden, Zelenskyy sign landmark US-Ukraine security deal
Presidents Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a landmark US-Ukraine security deal on Thursday, as the US leader warned Russia's Vladimir Putin they were "not backing down."
Hailing the bilateral accord and a G7 deal for a $50 billion loan for Ukraine using frozen Russian funds, Biden said that they "collectively show Putin he cannot wait us out, he cannot divide us."
AFP
World News
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
Security
Deal
Agreement
Russia
War
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:24
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
Lebanon News
14:24
Macron: Israel, US, and France will discuss defusing tensions between Hezbollah and Israel
0
World News
14:31
South Africa's ANC strikes government deal with several parties
World News
14:31
South Africa's ANC strikes government deal with several parties
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security
Lebanon News
2024-06-05
Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security
0
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
17:09
Israeli airstrike rocks Janata in southern Lebanon (Video)
Learn More