Ukrainian army shoots down 7 out of 14 missiles and drones launched by Russia

The Ukrainian army said Friday that it managed to shoot down seven out of fourteen missiles launched by Russia in an attack last night, and it also managed to shoot down 17 drones used by Moscow in the same attack.



The air defenses shot down seven out of ten cruise missiles. Russia also launched three Iskander-M ballistic missiles and an air-launched Kinzhal ballistic missile during the attack.



The Ukrainian army shot down missiles over seven regions. The governor of the Zaporizhzhia region said a missile struck an open area with no reports of damage or injuries yet.



The air forces also destroyed five drones over the Dnipropetrovsk region, and the region's governor mentioned that the authorities had not received reports of damage or injuries.



Reuters