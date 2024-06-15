News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
33
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Protesters rally in Athens for justice a year after migrant boat disaster
World News
2024-06-15 | 00:37
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Protesters rally in Athens for justice a year after migrant boat disaster
Hundreds of demonstrators rallied in Athens on Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of a shipwreck that killed hundreds of migrants off Greece, demanding answers about the causes of the disaster and the fate of relatives.
Up to 700 migrants from Pakistan, Syria, and Egypt were crammed into a fishing trawler bound for Italy from Libya. It capsized off southwestern Greece on June 14, 2023, even though the Greek coast guard had been monitoring it for hours.
Some 104 people were rescued, but only 82 bodies were recovered. The catastrophe, one of the worst Mediterranean boat disasters on record, raised searching questions about how the European Union is trying to stem flows of migrants.
Around 1,000 people, including survivors and activists, marched to parliament in Athens, the capital. They held up a banner depicting a collage of photographs of the missing.
Rallies were also planned for London, Paris, and Berlin. In the Pakistani city of Lalamousa, victims' relatives prepared a memorial ceremony.
Survivors say the Coast Guard caused the ship to capsize when it tried to tow the vessel in the early hours of the morning. Authorities say the movement of migrants on board caused the overcrowded boat to tip over.
A year on, a probe by a naval court into the coast guard's role remains at a preliminary stage, frustrating survivors, relatives, and rights groups. Greece's shipping minister has called for patience.
Pantelis Themelis, commander of Greece's Disaster Victim Identification unit, said 74 of the 82 dead had been identified. But many more families from Africa, the Middle East, and Asia have sent DNA samples to Greece for checks to no avail.
In a joint statement, the United Nations' refugee agency UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration called for "comprehensive and conclusive" investigations into the circumstances of the shipwreck.
"A thorough investigation is essential to secure justice for the survivors and the families of the victims and to help prevent similar tragedies in the future," they said.
Reuters
World News
Protesters
Greece
Athens
Migrant
Boat
Next
Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as South Africa's president
Macron says France facing 'very serious' moment as far-right and far-left lead polls
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-06-11
39 migrants dead after boat sinks off Yemen: UN agency
Middle East News
2024-06-11
39 migrants dead after boat sinks off Yemen: UN agency
0
Middle East News
2024-05-18
Tunisia says 23 migrants missing after setting off in boat to Italy
Middle East News
2024-05-18
Tunisia says 23 migrants missing after setting off in boat to Italy
0
World News
2024-05-16
Greece rescues 42 migrants off Crete, searches for three missing
World News
2024-05-16
Greece rescues 42 migrants off Crete, searches for three missing
0
World News
2024-04-10
Greece rescues 19 migrants at Chios island
World News
2024-04-10
Greece rescues 19 migrants at Chios island
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:37
Germany's Scholz says Putin trying to 'dictate' peace
World News
05:37
Germany's Scholz says Putin trying to 'dictate' peace
0
World News
03:37
Chinese Premier Li launches trade-friendly Australia visit
World News
03:37
Chinese Premier Li launches trade-friendly Australia visit
0
World News
03:00
China's Xi congratulates South Africa's Ramaphosa on re-election
World News
03:00
China's Xi congratulates South Africa's Ramaphosa on re-election
0
World News
00:54
Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as South Africa's president
World News
00:54
Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as South Africa's president
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-16
Greece rescues 42 migrants off Crete, searches for three missing
World News
2024-05-16
Greece rescues 42 migrants off Crete, searches for three missing
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
0
World News
07:42
G7 opposes China's 'dangerous' South China Sea forays
World News
07:42
G7 opposes China's 'dangerous' South China Sea forays
0
Middle East News
06:02
G7 warns Iran of consequences of continuing to develop nuclear program
Middle East News
06:02
G7 warns Iran of consequences of continuing to develop nuclear program
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
06:24
Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon
Middle East News
06:24
Israeli Channel 12: Army recommends ending Rafah operation to move forward with the attack on Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy
3
Lebanon News
02:11
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:11
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09
Israeli Defense Minister: We will not be part of trilateral framework proposed by France
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09
Israeli Defense Minister: We will not be part of trilateral framework proposed by France
5
Middle East News
12:36
Biden’s envoy Hochstein to visit Israel amid rising tensions with Hezbollah: Axios
Middle East News
12:36
Biden’s envoy Hochstein to visit Israel amid rising tensions with Hezbollah: Axios
6
Lebanon News
01:25
US officials to CBS: Rocket attacks heighten risk of unintended war between Israel and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
01:25
US officials to CBS: Rocket attacks heighten risk of unintended war between Israel and Hezbollah
7
Lebanon News
09:22
NNA: Tallouseh in South Lebanon shelled with white phosphorous; two cases of suffocation due to fire in Kfarkela
Lebanon News
09:22
NNA: Tallouseh in South Lebanon shelled with white phosphorous; two cases of suffocation due to fire in Kfarkela
8
Lebanon News
04:13
Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle in southern Lebanon, injuries reported: NNA
Lebanon News
04:13
Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle in southern Lebanon, injuries reported: NNA
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More