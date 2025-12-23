Latest US strike on alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific kills one: US military

23-12-2025 | 00:05
Latest US strike on alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific kills one: US military
Latest US strike on alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific kills one: US military

The U.S. military said Monday it killed one alleged drug trafficker aboard a "low-profile" boat traveling along what it added were known drug transit routes in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

"One male narco-terrorist was confirmed killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," U.S. Southern Command, which oversees Washington's military operations in South America, said in a post on X.

