US Education Dept. says two universities fell short in addressing anti-Arab, antisemitic hate

World News
2024-06-18 | 00:35
High views
LBCI
LBCI
US Education Dept. says two universities fell short in addressing anti-Arab, antisemitic hate
2min
US Education Dept. says two universities fell short in addressing anti-Arab, antisemitic hate

The University of Michigan and the City University of New York have fallen short in addressing recent incidents of anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, and antisemitic nature, the US Education Department said on Monday.

The department also reached resolutions with both universities over complaints of such incidents. 

The schools agreed to take some steps like re-opening some past complaints, reporting their results to the government, training personnel on how to respond to claims of discrimination, and conducting more surveys to assess such discriminatory experiences, the Education Department said in a statement.

These marked the first probes to be concluded among the several that were launched by the department since Oct. 7 after Palestinian Islamist group Hamas attacked Israel and Israel began its military assault on Hamas-governed Gaza. Some probes involved incidents from before the war began.

The Education Department said the universities did not comply with the requirement to remedy a hostile environment.

The incidents that were looked into ranged from threats reported by a Jewish student on social media to pro-Palestinian students reporting they were called "terrorists." The universities confirmed the resolution agreement and said they opposed all kinds of discrimination and harassment.

Advocacy groups say that incidents of hate and bias against Jews, Muslims, Arabs, and Palestinians in the United States, Israel's key ally, have gone up amid the war.

Alarming US incidents include the fatal October stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian American child in Illinois, the November shooting of three students of Palestinian descent in Vermont, and the February stabbing of a Palestinian American man in Texas.

A former Cornell University student pleaded guilty in April to posting online threats, including of death and violence, against Jewish students on campus. There have also been allegations of alarming rhetoric in some recent college campus protests.

Reuters

