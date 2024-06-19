Deaths in fire at Chad ammunition depot: president

People have been killed and wounded in a fire that erupted at a huge military ammunition depot in Chad's capital N'Djamena, President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno said Wednesday.



The blaze "caused human and material damage. Peace to the souls of the victims, sincere condolences to the grieving families, and a speedy recovery to the wounded," Deby wrote on Facebook, promising to open an investigation into the fire.



AFP