UK inflation slows to central bank's 2% target

World News
2024-06-19
High views
UK inflation slows to central bank&#39;s 2% target
UK inflation slows to central bank's 2% target

Britain's annual inflation rate slowed in May to the central bank's two-percent target, official data showed Wednesday, giving Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's struggling election campaign a boost.

After peaking at 11.1 percent in October 2022, consumer price growth has cooled following a series of interest-rate hikes by the Bank of England.

AFP

World News

United Kingdom

Inflation

Central Bank

Interest Rate

