Romania to deploy Patriot missile system to Ukraine
World News
2024-06-20 | 08:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Romania to deploy Patriot missile system to Ukraine
NATO member Romania announced Thursday that it would send a Patriot missile system to Ukraine to help in its fight against Russia's invasion.
"Considering the significant deterioration of the security situation in Ukraine... council members decided to donate a Patriot system to Ukraine in close coordination with allies," the Supreme Council of National Defence said in a statement.
AFP
World News
NATO
Romania
Patriot
Missile
Ukraine
Russia
