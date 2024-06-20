US to prioritize anti-air missile deliveries for Ukraine, the White House says

World News
2024-06-20 | 11:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US to prioritize anti-air missile deliveries for Ukraine, the White House says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US to prioritize anti-air missile deliveries for Ukraine, the White House says

The United States will prioritize deliveries of anti-air missiles to Kyiv, sending the desperately needed munitions to Ukraine ahead of other countries that have placed orders, the White House said Thursday.

"The United States government has made the difficult but necessary decision to reprioritize near-term planned deliveries of foreign military sales to other countries of particularly Patriot and NASAMS missiles to go to Ukraine instead," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists.

AFP
 

World News

US

Ukraine

White House

Kyiv

LBCI Next
Stoltenberg: Agreement between Russia and North Korea demonstrates mutual support between authoritarian powers
Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrives in Vietnam for state visit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-13

G7 leaders to 'hopefully' seal deal on Ukraine funds Thursday: White House says

LBCI
World News
2024-05-31

Ukraine military: Russian missile attack on Kyiv sparks fire

LBCI
World News
2024-05-20

Kyiv: Ukraine controls 60% of Kharkiv border town after Russian raids

LBCI
World News
2024-05-14

Blinken in Kyiv says US aid arriving at 'challenging' time for Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:05

Netanyahu says Israel requires US ammunition in 'war for its existence'

LBCI
World News
13:55

Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

Global refugee crisis hits historic high in 2023: Lebanon and countries beyond struggle amid conflicts and climate change

LBCI
World News
12:39

Russia's Putin says 'does not rule out' sending weapons to North Korea

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:05

Netanyahu says Israel requires US ammunition in 'war for its existence'

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-05

Israeli government orders confiscation of Al Jazeera's equipment following decision to shut it down

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-19

Oman condemns 'Israeli attack' on Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Lebanese Foreign Ministry to LBCI: Temporary closure of Cypriot Embassy unrelated to Nasrallah's statements

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:11

LBCI source refutes allegations of failed US-led settlement in northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Cyprus affirms non-involvement in regional war in talks with Lebanese FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Bassil: We are working to prevent war in Lebanon and to keep the country neutral

LBCI
Middle East News
00:30

US Army announces hitting targets in area controlled by Houthis in Yemen

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More