Philippines says China sea confrontation does not invoke US defense pact

2024-06-21
Philippines says China sea confrontation does not invoke US defense pact
Philippines says China sea confrontation does not invoke US defense pact

A South China Sea confrontation this week, in which the Chinese coast guard personnel brandished weapons and rammed Philippine naval vessels, does not trigger Manila's mutual defense pact with the United States, a spokesperson for President Ferdinand Marcos said Friday.

"We are not yet ready to consider this as an armed attack," Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin told reporters when asked if Manila would ask Washington to honor a treaty requiring it to come to its defense in case of an "armed attack" against Filipino vessels, aircraft, military and coast guard.

