Russian, Ukrainian among 3 arrested on spying charges: German prosecutors

World News
2024-06-21 | 09:19
High views
Russian, Ukrainian among 3 arrested on spying charges: German prosecutors
0min
Russian, Ukrainian among 3 arrested on spying charges: German prosecutors

German prosecutors said Friday they had arrested three men -- a Russian, a Ukrainian and an Armenian -- on suspicion of spying for a foreign intelligence service.

The three men were arrested in Frankfurt after allegedly trying to "gather information about a Ukrainian national", federal prosecutors said in a statement, without naming the foreign secret service involved.

World News

Germany

Prosecutors

Spy

Arrest

Ukraine

Russia

Intelligence Service

Armenia

