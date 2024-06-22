Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure: Energy ministry says

2024-06-22 | 01:00
Russia launches &#39;massive&#39; attack on Ukraine power infrastructure: Energy ministry says
Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure: Energy ministry says

Russia launched a "massive" overnight attack on energy infrastructure in western and southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said Saturday.

"Equipment at (operator) Ukrenergo facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv regions was damaged," the ministry said, adding that two employees were wounded and hospitalized in Zaporizhzhia.

World News

Russia

Attack

Energy

Infrastructure

Ukraine

