Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure: Energy ministry says
World News
2024-06-22 | 01:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia launches 'massive' attack on Ukraine power infrastructure: Energy ministry says
Russia launched a "massive" overnight attack on energy infrastructure in western and southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said Saturday.
"Equipment at (operator) Ukrenergo facilities in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv regions was damaged," the ministry said, adding that two employees were wounded and hospitalized in Zaporizhzhia.
AFP
World News
Russia
Attack
Energy
Infrastructure
Ukraine
Next
Ukraine downs missiles, drones launched by Russia in new attack
US aircraft carrier reaches South Korea for military drills
Previous
