Microsoft unveils $15.2 billion AI investments in UAE

03-11-2025 | 11:11
Microsoft unveils $15.2 billion AI investments in UAE
Microsoft unveils $15.2 billion AI investments in UAE

U.S. tech giant Microsoft on Monday announced $15.2 billion in investments in artificial intelligence and cloud computing in the United Arab Emirates.

Microsoft's vice chairman and president, Brad Smith, said Microsoft had invested $7.3 billion in the Gulf country since 2023 and would spend $7.9 billion more by the end of 2029.

AFP

