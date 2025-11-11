Six ancient statues stolen from Syria's National Museum of Damascus

Middle East News
11-11-2025 | 10:31
Six ancient statues stolen from Syria&#39;s National Museum of Damascus
Six ancient statues stolen from Syria's National Museum of Damascus

Six ancient statues have been stolen from the National Museum of Damascus, which is one of the Middle East's oldest cultural institutions and houses a collection showing Syria's archaeological and artistic heritage.

A source at the museum told Reuters that a thief broke a glass display case on Monday and apparently stayed inside the building until evening.

Authorities have launched an investigation, according to the head of internal security in Damascus, Osama Mohammad Khair Atkeh.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Ancient

Statues

Stolen

Syria

Museum

Damascus

