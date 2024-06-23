Ukraine missile attack on Crimea kills two, wounds 22

World News
2024-06-23 | 06:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukraine missile attack on Crimea kills two, wounds 22
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukraine missile attack on Crimea kills two, wounds 22

A Ukrainian missile attack on Russian-annexed Crimea killed two people, including a young child, and wounded 22, a Moscow-appointed governor said Sunday.

"According to provisional information, today's attack by Ukraine's armed forces on Sevastopol killed two peaceful residents, one of them a 2-year-old child," Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram, adding that "the number of people getting medical treatment has risen to 22."

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Missile

Attack

Crimea

Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-22

Ukraine downs missiles, drones launched by Russia in new attack

LBCI
World News
2024-05-31

Ukraine military: Russian missile attack on Kyiv sparks fire

LBCI
World News
2024-05-15

Russia downs ten ATACMS missiles launched by Ukraine over Crimea

LBCI
World News
2024-03-31

Ukraine states Russia fired 16 missiles, 11 drones in overnight air attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56

Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip

LBCI
World News
04:26

UK's Manchester Airport faces cancellations and delays after power cut

LBCI
World News
03:37

German minister: China indispensable to achieve climate goals

LBCI
World News
01:20

Philippines not in business of instigating wars, says President

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56

Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-19

Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-23

Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:08

Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Potential Israeli War on Lebanon: Regional Implications and Multi-Front Threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Two Contradictory Positions in Israel on US Guarantees Amid Potential War with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:26

EU top diplomat demands probe into Gaza Red Cross office shelling

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56

Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Behind Bars: The Syrian Prisoner Crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:08

Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More