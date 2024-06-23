Ukraine missile attack on Crimea kills two, wounds 22

A Ukrainian missile attack on Russian-annexed Crimea killed two people, including a young child, and wounded 22, a Moscow-appointed governor said Sunday.



"According to provisional information, today's attack by Ukraine's armed forces on Sevastopol killed two peaceful residents, one of them a 2-year-old child," Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram, adding that "the number of people getting medical treatment has risen to 22."



AFP