Ukraine missile attack on Crimea kills two, wounds 22
World News
2024-06-23 | 06:50
Ukraine missile attack on Crimea kills two, wounds 22
A Ukrainian missile attack on Russian-annexed Crimea killed two people, including a young child, and wounded 22, a Moscow-appointed governor said Sunday.
"According to provisional information, today's attack by Ukraine's armed forces on Sevastopol killed two peaceful residents, one of them a 2-year-old child," Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram, adding that "the number of people getting medical treatment has risen to 22."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Missile
Attack
Crimea
Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip
Previous
