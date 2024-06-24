Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said on Monday that threats by Hezbollah against Cyprus are unacceptable and that the European Union will stand by its member states against all such threats.



He added to journalists upon his arrival in Brussels to attend the bloc's monthly Foreign Affairs Council, "It is unacceptable to direct threats against a sovereign state within the European Union."



He further stated, "We stand by Cyprus and we will all be together in confronting all types of global threats emanating from terrorist organizations."



Reuters