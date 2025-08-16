Leaders of France, Germany, UK to host call Sunday for Ukraine allies

The leaders of Britain, France, and Germany will host a video call Sunday involving Kyiv's allies in a "coalition of the willing" to discuss steps towards peace in Ukraine, the French presidency said.



The meeting -- coordinated jointly by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz -- will come a day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travels to Washington, following a U.S.-Russia summit, the Elysee said on Saturday.



AFP