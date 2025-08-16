Leaders of France, Germany, UK to host call Sunday for Ukraine allies

16-08-2025 | 09:44
Leaders of France, Germany, UK to host call Sunday for Ukraine allies
Leaders of France, Germany, UK to host call Sunday for Ukraine allies

The leaders of Britain, France, and Germany will host a video call Sunday involving Kyiv's allies in a "coalition of the willing" to discuss steps towards peace in Ukraine, the French presidency said.

The meeting -- coordinated jointly by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz -- will come a day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travels to Washington, following a U.S.-Russia summit, the Elysee said on Saturday.

LBCI Next
Putin lands at US base in Alaska for summit with Trump
Putin lands at US base in Alaska for summit with Trump
LBCI Previous

