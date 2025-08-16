News
Leaders of France, Germany, UK to host call Sunday for Ukraine allies
World News
16-08-2025 | 09:44
Leaders of France, Germany, UK to host call Sunday for Ukraine allies
The leaders of Britain, France, and Germany will host a video call Sunday involving Kyiv's allies in a "coalition of the willing" to discuss steps towards peace in Ukraine, the French presidency said.
The meeting -- coordinated jointly by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz -- will come a day before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travels to Washington, following a U.S.-Russia summit, the Elysee said on Saturday.
AFP
World News
Europe
France
United Kingdom
Germany
Ukraine
Politics
