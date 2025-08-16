Macron urges 'pressure' on Russia until 'solid peace' in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said support for Kyiv and pressure on Russia needed to continue until "a solid and durable peace" had been achieved in Ukraine.



Following a meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Macron on X called for "unbreakable" security guarantees for any future peace deal, and cautioned against what he said was Russia's "well-documented tendency to not keep its own commitments".



AFP