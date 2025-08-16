Macron urges 'pressure' on Russia until 'solid peace' in Ukraine

World News
16-08-2025 | 06:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Macron urges &#39;pressure&#39; on Russia until &#39;solid peace&#39; in Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Macron urges 'pressure' on Russia until 'solid peace' in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said support for Kyiv and pressure on Russia needed to continue until "a solid and durable peace" had been achieved in Ukraine.

Following a meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Macron on X called for "unbreakable" security guarantees for any future peace deal, and cautioned against what he said was Russia's "well-documented tendency to not keep its own commitments".

AFP

World News

Emmanuel Macron

Pressure

Russia

Peace

Ukraine

LBCI Next
US proposed NATO-like security guarantees for Kyiv without joining the bloc: AFP
No Russian veto on Ukraine joining the EU or NATO: European leaders
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-10

Step up 'pressure' on Putin to secure Ukraine ceasefire: Macron, Starmer

LBCI
World News
2025-05-25

EU top diplomat calls for 'strongest' pressure on Russia over Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-05-29

Erdogan urges Russia, Ukraine not to 'shut the door' on talks

LBCI
World News
2025-07-29

Kremlin says 'committed' to peace in Ukraine after Trump's new deadline

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:36

Melania Trump sends letter to Putin about abducted children

LBCI
World News
07:01

US proposed NATO-like security guarantees for Kyiv without joining the bloc: AFP

LBCI
World News
06:08

No Russian veto on Ukraine joining the EU or NATO: European leaders

LBCI
World News
05:25

Trump rules out immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, pushes for direct 'peace agreement'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Israeli airstrikes hit Ali Al-Taher site, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

Massive wildfire erupts in Batroun’s mountainous region (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

PM Salam condemns Hezbollah chief's civil war 'threats'

LBCI
World News
07:01

US proposed NATO-like security guarantees for Kyiv without joining the bloc: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

Massive wildfire erupts in Batroun’s mountainous region (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

PM Salam condemns Hezbollah chief's civil war 'threats'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Israeli airstrikes hit Ali Al-Taher site, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Army Commander inspects blast site in Tyre, vows continued duty amid Israeli attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

From Kirkuk to Tripoli: Historic oil pipeline poised for comeback

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

With US backing, Israel moves to divide West Bank and expand settlements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

New ‘red line’ in Shebaa puts farmers, herders, and beekeepers at risk — the details

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More