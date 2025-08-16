US proposed NATO-like security guarantees for Kyiv without joining the bloc: AFP

The U.S. has proposed to Ukraine security guarantees similar to those of NATO, but without joining the bloc, a diplomatic source told AFP Saturday after a call between Donald Trump, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, and European leaders.



"As one of the security guarantees for Ukraine, the American side proposed a non-NATO Article 5 type guarantee, supposedly agreed with (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin," the source said.



AFP



