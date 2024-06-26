Zelenskyy visits frontline Donetsk region in east Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said he went to the frontline Donetsk region, where he discussed the military and humanitarian situation with high-ranking commanders.



"I started the day in the Donetsk region, together with our soldiers, together with Chief Commander (Oleksandr) Syrsky and the new Commander of the Joint Forces, General (Andriy) Gnatov," Zelenskyy said from the city of Pokrovsk, adding that newly-appointed Gnatov was "a young man, but his knowledge of the frontline and experience is exactly what we need."



AFP