China speaks with Saudi Arabia, South Africa about response to US tariffs

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao had discussions with his Saudi Arabian and South African counterparts to exchange views on responding to the United States "reciprocal tariffs," the Chinese ministry said on Friday.



The conversations took place over separate video calls on Thursday, during which China discussed strengthening bilateral economic and trade cooperation with Saudi Arabia and South Africa.



Wang also spoke to Saudi Arabia's Commerce Minister, Majid bin Abdullah al-Qasabi about enhancing cooperation with countries within the Gulf Cooperation Council. At the same time, G20 and BRICS' roles were discussed in his conversation with South Africa's Parks Tau.



The Chinese Commerce Ministry's statements did not elaborate on the discussions.



Reuters