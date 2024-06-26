Biden to pardon US military personnel convicted of homosexuality

US President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was "righting a historic wrong" by pardoning military personnel convicted under a law banning homosexuality in the armed forces for decades.



"Despite their courage and great sacrifice, thousands of LGBTQI+ service members were forced out of the military because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Some of these patriotic Americans were subject to court-martial, and have carried the burden of this great injustice for decades," Biden said in a statement.



AFP