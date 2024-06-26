Zelenskyy hails 'principled and strong' NATO chief Rutte

World News
2024-06-26 | 06:27
High views
Zelenskyy hails 'principled and strong' NATO chief Rutte
Zelenskyy hails 'principled and strong' NATO chief Rutte

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday hailed the appointment of outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next head of NATO, with Russian forces advancing in east Ukraine.

"I know Mark Rutte as a principled and strong leader, who has demonstrated his decisiveness and vision on many occasions over the past years," Zelenskyy said in a post on social media.

World News

Ukraine

NATO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

