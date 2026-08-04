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Spain says Schengen zone not 'compromised' in Ceuta migrant influx
World News
04-08-2026 | 08:25
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Spain says Schengen zone not 'compromised' in Ceuta migrant influx
Last week's surge of irregular migrants into Spain's north African territory of Ceuta did not "compromise" Europe's visa-free Schengen travel zone, the Spanish interior minister said on Tuesday.
"It is clear that in no way was the Schengen area compromised in this crisis," Fernando Grande-Marlaska said following talks with EU counterparts, after partners criticised Spain over its protection of the bloc's external borders.
AFP
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