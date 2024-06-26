News
Macron welcomes Rutte appointment, says NATO 'more necessary than ever'
World News
2024-06-26 | 10:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Macron welcomes Rutte appointment, says NATO 'more necessary than ever'
French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday welcomed Mark Rutte as head of NATO after major powers struck a deal to appoint the former Dutch leader.
The Western alliance is "more necessary than ever," Macron posted on X, adding that "we will continue to defend European security together with our allies."
AFP
World News
Emmanuel Macron
NATO
Chief
Europe
Security
