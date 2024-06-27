News
Zelensky says he believes next French govt will back Ukraine: AFP
World News
2024-06-27 | 06:06
Zelensky says he believes next French govt will back Ukraine: AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told AFP Thursday he believes France will continue to support his country on the battlefield, even as the upcoming French parliamentary vote could usher Ukraine-sceptic parties into power.
"We believe that the French will continue to support Ukraine regardless of the political situation," the Ukrainian leader told AFP in written comments, adding: "We are confident that the next government will be independent from the Russian aggressor and will remain true to European values and a strong and united Europe."
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
France
Russia
