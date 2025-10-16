News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump says to meet Putin after 'great progress' in call
World News
16-10-2025 | 13:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says to meet Putin after 'great progress' in call
U.S. President Donald Trump said he and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had made 'great progress' in a telephone call Thursday and had agreed to meet in Budapest at an unconfirmed date.
The meeting in the Hungarian capital would be "to see if we can bring this 'inglorious' War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end," Trump wrote on social media, a day before his talks in Washington with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky.
afp
World News
Trump
US
Russia
Putin
Progress
Meeting
Next
India says priority is consumers after Trump comments on stopping Russian oil
Clashes at Peru protest leaves at least 75 injured: President
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-16
Israel's Netanyahu says to meet Trump after addressing UN this month
Middle East News
2025-09-16
Israel's Netanyahu says to meet Trump after addressing UN this month
0
Middle East News
2025-10-13
Trump says would be 'great to get a peace deal' with Iran
Middle East News
2025-10-13
Trump says would be 'great to get a peace deal' with Iran
0
World News
2025-10-06
Brazil's Lula asks Trump to remove tariffs in 'friendly' phone call
World News
2025-10-06
Brazil's Lula asks Trump to remove tariffs in 'friendly' phone call
0
World News
2025-10-10
Trump slams 'hostile' China, says has no reason to meet Xi
World News
2025-10-10
Trump slams 'hostile' China, says has no reason to meet Xi
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:43
Trump to speak with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
World News
10:43
Trump to speak with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
0
World News
10:06
French PM survives two confidence votes days after reappointment
World News
10:06
French PM survives two confidence votes days after reappointment
0
World News
08:57
Pakistan PM says 'ball in Afghan Taliban's court' for permanent ceasefire
World News
08:57
Pakistan PM says 'ball in Afghan Taliban's court' for permanent ceasefire
0
World News
08:12
Building anti-drone defenses against Russia not 'optional' for EU: Kallas
World News
08:12
Building anti-drone defenses against Russia not 'optional' for EU: Kallas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22
Tragedy in Bint Jbeil: A family's final drive ends in bloodshed after Israeli drone strike
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22
Tragedy in Bint Jbeil: A family's final drive ends in bloodshed after Israeli drone strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-07
Hamas says October 7 attack a 'historic response' to Israel's actions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-07
Hamas says October 7 attack a 'historic response' to Israel's actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-12
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-12
Israeli army claims it killed Hezbollah member rebuilding military infrastructure in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:35
Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel strikes Ansar, Sinai in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
Lebanon News
09:48
A powerful airstrike hits Bnaafoul in southern Lebanon’s Sidon district
4
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
Lebanon News
05:57
PM Salam: Working to convene an international conference to support security forces and reconstruction efforts
5
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:35
Israeli army says it struck 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Thirsty for answers: Confusion grows over Tannourine water tests
7
Middle East News
08:47
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
Middle East News
08:47
Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Passport leak scandal: Lebanon probes outrage over Syrian diplomat’s data breach
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More