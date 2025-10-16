Pakistan PM says 'ball in Afghan Taliban's court' for permanent ceasefire

16-10-2025 | 08:57
Pakistan PM says 'ball in Afghan Taliban's court' for permanent ceasefire
Pakistan PM says 'ball in Afghan Taliban's court' for permanent ceasefire

Pakistan's prime minister said on Thursday, "the ball was in the Afghan Taliban's court" for a permanent ceasefire, a day after a 48-hour truce was called in the wake of deadly cross-border clashes.

"If in 48 hours they want to resolve the issues and address our genuine demands, then we are ready for them," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told his cabinet, reiterating that Pakistani Taliban militants should be eliminated and that Afghan territory not be used to plot attacks.

AFP
 

World News

Pakistan

Afghanistan

Taliban

Ceasefire

Clashes

French PM survives two confidence votes days after reappointment
Building anti-drone defenses against Russia not 'optional' for EU: Kallas
