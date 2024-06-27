NATO chief expects US to stay 'strong ally' whoever wins election

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he expects the United States to remain a key ally in NATO "regardless of the outcome" of the presidential election, ahead of a debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.



"I expect that regardless of the outcome of the US elections, the US will remain a strong NATO ally because that is in the security interest of the United States. A strong NATO is good for Europe, but also good for the United States," Stoltenberg told AFP in an interview.



AFP