News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia says US drone flights in Black Sea risk direct clash with NATO
World News
2024-06-28 | 03:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia says US drone flights in Black Sea risk direct clash with NATO
Russia said Friday it had observed an increase in US drone flights over the Black Sea and vowed to respond, warning of "confrontation" with NATO.
Defence Minister Andrei Belousov had instructed the army "to submit proposals on measures for an operational response to the provocations," Russia's defense ministry said.
AFP
World News
Russia
United States
Drone
Black Sea
NATO
Army
Next
Global watchdog adds Monaco to money laundering 'grey list'
US invites Israeli and Arab foreign ministers to NATO summit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-14
Ukrainian army shoots down 7 out of 14 missiles and drones launched by Russia
World News
2024-06-14
Ukrainian army shoots down 7 out of 14 missiles and drones launched by Russia
0
World News
2024-06-12
Ukrainian army downs five missiles and 24 Russian drones
World News
2024-06-12
Ukrainian army downs five missiles and 24 Russian drones
0
World News
2024-06-07
Ukrainian army downs five missiles and 48 drones launched by Russia
World News
2024-06-07
Ukrainian army downs five missiles and 48 drones launched by Russia
0
World News
2024-04-05
Russian army destructs 53 drones in several areas
World News
2024-04-05
Russian army destructs 53 drones in several areas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:00
Russia says EU top job nominations 'bad' for ties
World News
06:00
Russia says EU top job nominations 'bad' for ties
0
World News
05:21
FATF removes Turkey from grey list for money laundering
World News
05:21
FATF removes Turkey from grey list for money laundering
0
World News
05:17
Global watchdog adds Monaco to money laundering 'grey list'
World News
05:17
Global watchdog adds Monaco to money laundering 'grey list'
0
World News
03:18
US invites Israeli and Arab foreign ministers to NATO summit
World News
03:18
US invites Israeli and Arab foreign ministers to NATO summit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
0
Middle East News
2024-04-23
Blast at Iraq's PMF base caused by explosion in ammunition storage
Middle East News
2024-04-23
Blast at Iraq's PMF base caused by explosion in ammunition storage
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19
Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19
Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources
0
World News
2024-04-11
Italy plans to invite African and South American countries to June G7 summit
World News
2024-04-11
Italy plans to invite African and South American countries to June G7 summit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
07:23
Three Lebanese University students discover security gaps in major corporations
Variety and Tech
07:23
Three Lebanese University students discover security gaps in major corporations
2
Middle East News
15:45
Nasrallah: Fate of region hinges on developments in Iran
Middle East News
15:45
Nasrallah: Fate of region hinges on developments in Iran
3
Lebanon News
09:26
France 'extremely concerned' about Lebanon-Israel border violence
Lebanon News
09:26
France 'extremely concerned' about Lebanon-Israel border violence
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah
5
Variety and Tech
10:48
Eco-Friendly innovation: Lebanese University students win prestigious architecture contest in Finland - Insights shared with LBCI English
Variety and Tech
10:48
Eco-Friendly innovation: Lebanese University students win prestigious architecture contest in Finland - Insights shared with LBCI English
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Addressing regional stability: Arab League and Hezbollah resume dialogue amid renewed ties
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Addressing regional stability: Arab League and Hezbollah resume dialogue amid renewed ties
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:09
Republican congressman in US House of Representatives calls on Biden administration to close Gaza aid dock
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:09
Republican congressman in US House of Representatives calls on Biden administration to close Gaza aid dock
8
Lebanon News
03:01
Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support
Lebanon News
03:01
Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More