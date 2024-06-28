Russia says US drone flights in Black Sea risk direct clash with NATO

2024-06-28
Russia says US drone flights in Black Sea risk direct clash with NATO
Russia says US drone flights in Black Sea risk direct clash with NATO

Russia said Friday it had observed an increase in US drone flights over the Black Sea and vowed to respond, warning of "confrontation" with NATO.
Defence Minister Andrei Belousov had instructed the army "to submit proposals on measures for an operational response to the provocations," Russia's defense ministry said.

