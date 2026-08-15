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Indonesia quake death toll rises to 38: disaster official
World News
15-08-2026 | 05:22
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Indonesia quake death toll rises to 38: disaster official
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Indonesia on Saturday killed at least 38 people, a disaster management official said, revising an earlier toll.
"Thirty-eight people have been confirmed dead, two were seriously injured, 11 sustained minor injuries, and approximately 2,000 people have evacuated on their own," National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Suharyanto told a news conference.
AFP
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