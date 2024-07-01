Supreme Court rules on Trump immunity case, delaying trial

2024-07-01
Supreme Court rules on Trump immunity case, delaying trial
0min
Supreme Court rules on Trump immunity case, delaying trial

The US Supreme Court ruled Monday that Donald Trump enjoys some immunity from prosecution as a former president, a ruling that may delay his trial for conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

The 6-3 decision split along ideological lines comes four months ahead of the election in which Trump is the Republican candidate to take on Democrat Joe Biden.

AFP
 

