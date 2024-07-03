News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
33
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
33
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Canadian court authorizes police to dismantle pro-Palestinian campus encampment
World News
2024-07-03 | 00:26
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Canadian court authorizes police to dismantle pro-Palestinian campus encampment
An Ontario judge ordered pro-Palestinian protesters to leave their two-month-old encampment at Canada's largest university by Wednesday evening, granting the University of Toronto's injunction request in a ruling on Tuesday.
Police were authorized to arrest and remove anyone contravening the order but protesters said the order would not stop them from campaigning for their demands.
University of Toronto student Sara Rasikh, spokesperson for the protesters, said she was "shocked, disheartened but also ready to continue applying pressure" and that the protests would continue until the university divests Israel-related investments and cuts ties with some Israeli institutions.
She said the protesters had not decided if they would comply with the order and leave.
"We don’t know what we're going to do yet. We're still trying to process the decision and we need to discuss with the community," she said.
In a statement, the university welcomed the court decision.
"We trust that those in the encampment will abide by the court order and vacate the encampment before the court-imposed deadline," the statement said. "Anyone who chooses to remain in the encampment after that deadline will be subject to consequences under university policy and the law."
The university's president said a letter had been sent to Toronto police requesting their assistance.
The university had sought an injunction that would have police clear the encampment, which has occupied a grassy part of campus for two months.
Lawyers for the university argued protesters took control of university property when they set up the encampment and are preventing others from using it, as well as harming the school's reputation and making some community members feel unwelcome or unsafe.
"The University has suffered and continues to suffer irreparable harm," it wrote in its injunction application.
Lawyers for the protesters argued the injunction sought by the university would effectively prevent the group from engaging in other forms of protest on or near campus. They argued the university is "closer in character to a public park" than private property, and people do not normally need permission to use it.
The encampment, dozens of tents in a fenced-off, poster-adorned grassy area in the center of the university's downtown Toronto campus, has been in place since early May.
Its participants had demanded the university disclose its investments, divest from any that "sustain Israeli apartheid, occupation and illegal settlement of Palestine" and end partnerships with some Israeli academic institutions.
Reuters
World News
Canada
Ontario
Palestinian
Protesters
Canada
University
Toronto
Next
Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for SCO summit
Former US officials: US has undeniable complicity in Gaza war killings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-21
Charges dropped against pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University
World News
2024-06-21
Charges dropped against pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14
Swiss police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Geneva university
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14
Swiss police clear pro-Palestinian protesters from Geneva university
0
World News
2024-05-08
Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Amsterdam university overnight
World News
2024-05-08
Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Amsterdam university overnight
0
World News
2024-05-01
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia University
World News
2024-05-01
Pro-Palestinian protesters arrested at Columbia University
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:08
Germany arrests five over crimes against humanity in Syria
World News
04:08
Germany arrests five over crimes against humanity in Syria
0
World News
03:13
1.3 million people affected by Bangladesh floods
World News
03:13
1.3 million people affected by Bangladesh floods
0
World News
01:36
Harris says she's 'proud' to be Biden's running mate
World News
01:36
Harris says she's 'proud' to be Biden's running mate
0
World News
01:06
Trump hush money sentencing delayed to September
World News
01:06
Trump hush money sentencing delayed to September
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Biden informs Netanyahu that US will not participate in an attack on Iran
Middle East News
2024-04-14
Biden informs Netanyahu that US will not participate in an attack on Iran
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09
Australia to consider recognizing Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09
Australia to consider recognizing Palestinian state
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
German FM emphasizes 'delicate' situation along Blue Line in Lebanon meeting
Lebanon News
2024-06-25
German FM emphasizes 'delicate' situation along Blue Line in Lebanon meeting
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Israeli army reports: 24 soldiers injured in past 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Israeli army reports: 24 soldiers injured in past 24 hours
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
14:49
Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
Sports News
14:49
Half-time: Spain leads Lebanon 51-31! Watch the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv
2
Sports News
16:03
Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM
Sports News
16:03
Final Score: Spain 104 - 59 Lebanon! Catch the next game against Angola on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at 06:30 PM
3
Lebanon News
05:31
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
Lebanon News
05:31
Saudi Arabia pledges $10 million to aid Lebanon's stability and development
4
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:47
Hochstein in Paris on Wednesday for talks on Lebanon
5
Middle East News
06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
Middle East News
06:31
Iran warns Israeli attack on Hezbollah could spark regional war
6
Middle East News
15:59
Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'
Middle East News
15:59
Macron urges Netanyahu to prevent Israel-Hezbollah 'conflagration'
7
Lebanon News
05:12
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience
Lebanon News
05:12
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism faces challenges, yet shows remarkable resilience
8
World News
00:04
Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July
World News
00:04
Biden, Netanyahu expected to meet in Washington in late July
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More