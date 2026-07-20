Andy Burnham becomes UK prime minister after meeting king

World News
20-07-2026 | 07:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Andy Burnham becomes UK prime minister after meeting king
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Andy Burnham becomes UK prime minister after meeting king

Britain's King Charles III on Monday appointed Andy Burnham as prime minister after outgoing Keir Starmer officially tendered his resignation, the palace said.

"Andrew Burnham MP accepted The King's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister," Buckingham Palace said in a statement, adding the king had asked him to form the next government.



AFP
 

World News

Andy Burnham

UK

Prime Minister

Meeting

King

LBCI Next
New PM Burnham vows '10-year plan' for Britain
Starmer says UK is 'stronger and fairer' as he steps down as PM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-06-22

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation

LBCI
World News
2026-07-17

Incoming UK PM Burnham vows 'to give hope back' to people

LBCI
World News
2026-07-01

Expected next UK PM Burnham faces defense funding gap

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-06

Minister Morcos after cabinet meeting: Preliminary direct cost of war estimated at $3–4 billion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:26

New PM Burnham vows '10-year plan' for Britain

LBCI
World News
06:38

Starmer says UK is 'stronger and fairer' as he steps down as PM

LBCI
World News
02:40

Russia's Putin meets North Korea's top diplomat in Kremlin

LBCI
World News
10:17

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude kills five in Peru

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-20

MP Melhem Khalaf to LBCI: Injustice must be addressed, but sympathy should not lead to a general amnesty law

LBCI
Sports News
18:15

Madrid erupts in cheers: Spain beats Argentina 1-0, winning the World Cup

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-10

UN human rights office to send investigators to Lebanon over potential international law violations in war: Chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-25

Netanyahu orders Israeli army to launch major strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon: Israeli Channel 12

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:15

US Ambassador to Lebanon: President Aoun ‘will not return empty-handed’ from Washington

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Rubio praises Lebanon’s ‘courage’ in talks with Aoun, pledges US support

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Aoun to Rubio: US support crucial for trilateral framework agreement and Lebanon’s recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

President Aoun arrives at US State Department for a meeting with Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:21

Lebanon's PM condemns Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Jordan, reaffirms support

LBCI
Sports News
18:15

Madrid erupts in cheers: Spain beats Argentina 1-0, winning the World Cup

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:37

Lebanon war death toll reaches 4,328, with 12,229 injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Saudi Crown Prince and Lebanese President discuss regional developments in phone call

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More